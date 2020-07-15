Walmart latest retailer to require masks

By DAVID GRAVELY

Walmart stores across the nation will now require customers to wear face coverings at all of its stores, including Sam’s Club locations, making it the largest retailer in the country to introduce a mandatory mask policy.

A release from the company Wednesday stated that the policy will go into effect Monday, July 20, 2020, in order to give stores time to inform customers of the new policy. Nearly 65% of the more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas that already have some form of government mandate on face coverings.

Last week, Starbucks and Best Buy announced that all customers would be required to wear a face covering. Other national retailers like American Eagle Outfitters, Apple and Costco Wholesale Club also have face mask requirements in their stores.

The announcement Wednesday by Walmart included the announcement of a new position at the stores known as “health ambassadors.” These employees will be stationed near store entrances to remind customers without masks of the new requirements. They will receive special training to “help make the process as smooth as possible for customers.”

Employees at most major retailers, including Walmart, have been required to wear face coverings since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About half of the U.S. states have mandates that require masks or face coverings in public places.

