Vivian Lee Varner Smith

October 4, 1934 – July 8, 2020

Vivian Lee Varner Smith, 85, of Dublin, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell Martin Varner, Sr. and Flora Lee Valentine Varner; sisters, Marybell Osburn, Maxine Varner and Joyce Pudder; and brother, Russell M. Varner, Jr.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Donald D. Smith; daughters and sons-in-law, Beth and Marshall Hill, and Rachel and Han Timmers, all of Radford; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Carol Smith of Durham, N. C.; grandchildren, Dawn (Mark) Gunn, Brittany (Ryan) Sweeney and Chelsea Smith; great grandchildren, Morgan (Tye) Saul, Alex Harding, and Jacob Harding; great great grandson, Ian Saul; sister, Coral Tomaro of Old Bridge, N. J.; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Interment will follow in Piney Cemetery at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in West Piney, Virginia.

The Smith family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on July 8, 2020.

Comments

comments