By WILLIAM PAINE

As of Tuesday, July 14, 2020, the Commonwealth of Virginia was named as the winner of Area Development Magazine’s Gold Shovel Award with recent economic development in Pulaski County helping to bring this recognition to the Commonwealth.

Each year, Area Development Magazine recognizes particular states for outstanding achievement in attracting high value investment projects that will create a significant number of new jobs in the community.

Virginia won the Gold Shovel Award for three major development projects, including the 2019 expansion of the Volvo Trucks manufacturing plant in Pulaski County, which is expected to bring nearly 800 new jobs. The other two huge development projects that helped Virginia gain this recognition are the new Amazon headquarters in Arlington County, which will bring 25,000 new jobs and the Incentive Technology Group, also located in Arlington, which is expected to bring nearly 1,000 jobs in the next three years.

July 15, 2020.

