Two killed in Giles, Wythe wrecks

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Max Meadows and a Rich Creek man died in separate wrecks in Wythe and Giles counties since Friday.

According to Virginia State Police, Bruce E. Spraker, 70, of Max Meadows was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Monday on Ivanhoe Road in Wythe County.

Spraker was operating a 2001 Ford Ranger in the vicinity of Felts Lane when it ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned at 3:05 p.m., police said. He died at the scene.

Michael A. Acord, 28, of Rich Creek, died Friday when he lost control of his 2020 Harley-Davidson FXS motorcycle on Virginia Avenue (Route 460) in the town of Narrows.

State Police say Acord was westbound when he swerved to the left to try to go around stopped westbound traffic at the 3rd Street intersection. At that point, he lost control of the Harley, causing it to roll onto its side and slide into a Narrows Police Department patrol vehicle stopped in the road.

Police said the police cruiser, a 2019 Dodge Charger, had its emergency equipment activated for a police chase at the time.

Acord, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

