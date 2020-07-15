Truck drivers killed in separate wrecks

WYTHE COUNTY — Two truck drivers were killed in separate crashes on Interstate 81 in Wythe County over the weekend.

According to Virginia State Police, Orlando L. Craig, 44, of Arnold, Md., and Willie McLaurin, 50, of Flora, Miss., both died at the scene of their wrecks.

Craig was driving a 2017 International box truck south when it ran off the interstate, crossed the median, and entered the northbound lanes. The box truck struck a 2017 Pathfinder and two tractor-trailers, all traveling north, a state police press release states. Following the collision, one of the tractor-trailers veered into the median.

Police say Craig and his passenger were not wearing seatbelts. The passenger, whose identity was not released, was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The Pathfinder’s driver, Stephen D. Bell, 34, of Mount Juliet, Tenn., and his adult and juvenile passengers, all received minor injuries. The driver and adult passenger were wearing seatbelts and the juvenile was in a child safety seat, according to state police.

Both tractor-trailer drivers, who were wearing seatbelts, received treatment for serious injuries.

State police are continuing to investigate the 2:49 p.m. collision, with assistance from the agency’s Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction and Motor Carrier Safety teams.

The other fatal crash occurred at 1:09 a.m. Sunday in the area of mile marker 63. It also remains under investigation.

State police say McLaurin was northbound on I-81 when his 2019 Mack Anthem tractor-trailer ran off the left side of the road, hitting a guardrail and bridge. The truck went over the bridge, caught fire and was destroyed.

