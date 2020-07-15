Thomas Mason Compton

Thomas Mason Compton of Dublin, VA passed Tuesday, April 21 at Pulaski Community Hospital. Friends and family are invited to join in a Celebration of Life on July 24, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Calfee Park in remembrance of Tom. Tom was so excited that his grandson, Mason, was following in his love of baseball so the family is asking in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Pioneer Pack baseball team at: Pioneer Pack Baseball c/o Lea Monday P.O. Box 49 Max Meadows, VA 24360. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

