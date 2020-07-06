Support local

In this now commonly referred term of “unprecedented times,” we find ourselves with so many questions, concerns and uncertainties.

Many of us are glued to whatever media source we trust to keep us informed and up to date on what’s going on with COVID-19, social unrest, the economy, politics, etc. We have heard so many predictions, opinions and prognostications, that basically the only thing we can be certain of is no one really knows much about what is going on, where everything is headed, or how to best mitigate it all.

Because of my position with the county, a lot of our fine citizens and business leaders have asked me what I think about everything that is taking place. The most consistent and common question I have received in the past three months has been, “What can we do to help?” It is actually one of my favorite questions to hear and, typically, one of my favorite to answer. Lately, however, I have had a hard time answering this question with confidence because of this most unusual, chaotic, and ‘unprecedented’ time.

Therefore, I have thought long and hard about my response to this question, and think it may be time to share with you my answer. Before I share, let me say it is a two-part answer because the challenges we face as a society and right here in our own community are just too comprehensive to address with only one silver bullet. So here is the answer that so many of you have been waiting for.

The first part, we all need to heed the commandment to love each other (our neighbors) as we love ourselves. It simply is not good enough for us to just love God, but it is commanded of us all to love each other also. If we all would truly do this, most of the problems we face on so many different levels would resolve themselves.

The second, we need to support local. Amazon doesn’t need more of our business and they are more than two weeks behind on shipping your orders anyway. If you can find it local — buy it local. Directly support the businesses that pay taxes to Pulaski County. This action helps employ our citizens and is what funds our education system, local services, community programming and so much more.

(Note: To help ensure you are supporting our local businesses and our community, please check with the Commissioner of Revenue at (540) 980-7750 to see if the businesses you contract or transact with have a Pulaski County or town business license.)

I know what you are thinking, this answer is either too simplistic to work or perhaps too difficult to oblige. Either way, I encourage us all to love our neighbors, each and every one of them, and to support our local businesses here in this place we proudly call home.

Pulaski County is … Supporting Local

Written by: Editor on July 6, 2020.

