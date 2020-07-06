Snowville’s Masonic Lodge: Serving since 1865

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

It’s the Independence Day weekend and so what better than to take a look at an organization that was around at the time of the founding of this great nation. The Masons or Freemasons actually predate the founding of the U.S., with the First Grand Lodge established in London in 1717.

The first president of the United States, George Washington, joined the Freemasons back in 1753 in Fredericksburg. According to Washington, “The object of Freemasonry is to promote the happiness of the human race.”

James Monroe, the fifth U.S. president, was a member of a Masonic lodge in Williamsburg and is said to have been initiated in 1775.

In all, 15 American presidents have been members of a Masonic Lodge.

But unless you’re a Freemason, you probably don’t know much about them and to at least some extent, this is by design. Their details of their initiation rituals are, and always have been, well-guarded secrets.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on July 6, 2020.

Comments

comments