Schools looking to ‘Pack the Bus’ again

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County’s Third Annual “Pack the Bus” campaign to collect school supplies for needy county students is up and running.

Following tradition, a school bus will be parked in front of First Bank and Trust Company, 7305 Pepper’s Blvd., Fairlawn. Individuals are encouraged to drop off supplies at this location to pack the bus.

Most supplies needed are directly related to school work, but some have changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of circumstances indirectly related to the virus, such as the loss of a parent’s employment, it is believed the need for supplies might be greater than ever.

Supplies needed for the 2020-2021 school year include:

Loose leaf notebook paper

• No. 2 pencils and ink pens

• Glue sticks and rulers

• Index cards

• Tissues

• Sanitizing wipes

• Individual water bottles

• Book bags for ages K-12

• 3-prong folders

• 24-count crayons

• Colored pencils

• Face masks

• Individual hand sanitizer

• Pencil pouch and pink erasers

• 3-ring binders (all sizes)

• Scissors

• Deodorant and shampoo

Written by: Editor on July 29, 2020.

