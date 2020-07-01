Rent/mortgage relief available in Va.

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

If you’re behind on your rent or mortgage due to the COVID-19 pandemic, help may be on the way.

Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program (RMRP), launched in Virginia Monday, is making $50 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding available to provide short-term rent and mortgage payments for families facing eviction or foreclosure due to COVID-19.

“The Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program will help Virginians experiencing financial instability as a result of this unprecedented health crisis by preventing evictions and foreclosures and keeping Virginia families safely in their homes as we battle this virus,” Gov. Ralph Northam said upon launching the program.

Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) and partner agencies, such as nonprofits and local governments, will administer the program. The agencies will receive funds up front to distribute to eligible households and recipients will receive housing counseling and other technical assistance.

To receive assistance, the applicant’s monthly rent or mortgage payment must be at or below 150 percent of Fair Market Rent (FMR) and the gross household income must be at or below 80 percent of the area median income (AMI).

Households with unlawful detainer actions dated prior to June 8 will receive top consideration. Households with current gross incomes equal to or below 50 percent AMI will be given priority for assistance from through July 20. After that, households at or below 80 percent of AMI will be added to the program.

Applicants must be able to demonstrate their inability to pay rent or mortgage is due to the pandemic. Households without other state and federal eviction or foreclosure protections will receive precedence.

To identify the local RMRP organization and conduct a self-assessment for eligibility, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/eligibility or call 211 VIRGINIA by dialing 2-1-1 from your phone.

“DHCD delivers programs through our partners that are closest to the Commonwealth’s communities, and our team is deeply appreciative of the local and regional network that has rapidly developed this program to assist in meeting this critical housing and health need,” DHCD Director Erik Johnston said. “We urge all tenant advocates, landlords, lenders, philanthropy, local governments and faith communities to partner with your local program providers to ensure that these funds stretch as far as possible to Virginians most in need of this assistance.”

Before the pandemic, analysis from RVA Eviction Lab at Virginia Commonwealth University found that minority communities had higher eviction rates, even after controlling for income, property value, and other characteristics, according to Northam. He also points out the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on people of color. As such, RMRP will conduct a targeted approach to reaching communities of color.

