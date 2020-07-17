Rec football, cheer canceled for 2020

A message from Pulaski County Recreation Department:

Pulaski County youth football and cheerleading for the fall of 2020 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. At this time soccer and bat and ball sports are pending for the fall of 2020. Pulaski County Parks and Recreation will keep you updated as these situations evolve. For more information please contact the following:

John Myers- 540-674-0107 or email jmyers@pulaskicounty.org

CJ Burgis- 540-643-0112 or email cjburgis@pulaskicounty.org

Shay Dunnigan- 540-674-1513 or email sdunnigan@pulaskicounty.org

Written by: Editor on July 17, 2020.

