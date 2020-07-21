Raymond Eugene Vuicich, Sr.

Raymond Eugene Vuicich, Sr., age 81 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home.

Born Nov. 23, 1938, in Rices Landing, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Elias Charles Vuicich and Martha Baker Vuicich. Two brothers also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Johanna Francis Zalar Vuicich of Pulaski; Children Raymond (Allison) Eugene Vuicich, Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia; Brian Vuicich of Pulaski; Michelle Vuicich of Pulaski; and Stanley Vuicich of Pulaski. He is also survived by grandchildren Cecilia, Gabriella, Bridget, Victoria, Agatha, Raymond Eugene Vuicich III, Felicia (Jon) Cozart; great-grandchildren Andrew Cozart and Gideon Cozart; and his sister Martha “Babe” (Tom) Sesny of Aurora, Ohio.

A Graveside memorial service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Southwest Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery, Dublin, with Father Charles Ssebalamu officiating.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhomes.com.

July 21, 2020.

