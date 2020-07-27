Racial bias suspected in assault

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Police say statements made by a Pulaski man during an incident on South Washington Avenue Tuesday led them to suspect racial bias may have been a factor.

As a result, Issac Justin Worrell, 32, was charged with misdemeanor assault involving racial bias and felony breaking and entering into a residence while armed. He is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

Pulaski Police Chief Gary Roche said Worrell allegedly entered a residence after the occupant told him not to enter. Once inside, Worrell is alleged to have approached the occupant with a knife.

As Worrell approached the occupant, he allegedly made statements that provided police with probable cause to believe “the incident may have been perpetuated in whole or in part by racial bias,” Roche said.

Assault is a Class 1 misdemeanor carrying a maximum sentence of 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine. Breaking and entering is a Class 2 felony. It carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

