Pulaski man charged in May robbery

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski man was arrested Monday in connection with a robbery that took place near Lynwood Street in May.

Pulaski Police Chief Gary Roche says Jacob A. Thomas, 27, was identified through investigation as one of two suspects involved in the alleged 10:30 p.m. robbery on May 31. Charges are pending against the other suspect.

Roche said the alleged victim of the robbery was near Speedway on East Main Street when one of several occupants of a vehicle offered him a ride. The victim accepted.

However, the vehicle stopped in the vicinity of Lynwood Street and two of the occupants told the victim to get out. “These two individuals then assaulted and battered the victim and removed cash and other personal items from him,” the police chief said.

Thomas, whose robbery charge carries the potential for a life sentence, is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail, according to jail records.

Written by: Editor on July 29, 2020.

