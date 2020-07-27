Pulaski hears flood control options

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Keeping creeks within their banks and out of Pulaski businesses isn’t going to be a quick or cheap proposition, but it’s something that has to be done, at least one council member says.

“Whatever we decide to do, something needs to be done. I know we’re talking about maybe some boundary adjustments, but we need to take care of our back 40 before we create another 40,” Councilman Jamie Radcliffe said at council’s recent legislative session.

The councilman’s comments followed a presentation by George Santucci of New River Conservancy (NRC) on a Peak Creek Restoration Prioritization Plan. The plan sets out issues impacting the creek and offers recommendations on how to fix or at least reduce them.

“Since I’ve been on council I’ve worried with the damage that has already happened with floods, if we added all that damage up, we’ve probably already paid for what you’re talking about doing,” Radcliffe told Santucci.

