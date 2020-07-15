Pulaski gets $500K for sewer upgrades

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Monday awarded town of Pulaski a $500,000 grant that, when combined with other federal, state and local money, will pave the way for an upgraded wastewater system.

The funds will be used to improve the way wastewater from James Hardie is handled, reducing corrosion on the system, addressing odor issues and freeing up additional capacity for the new middle school and a proposed housing development in its vicinity.

Currently wastewater from the plant passes through a pump station behind Critzer Elementary School and the Dora Highway pump station. It is then pumped back past the plant to Pepper’s Ferry Regional Wastewater Treatment Authority (PFRWTA) in Fairlawn. The upgraded system will partially treat the water and then send it straight to Fairlawn.

The ARC grant will be combined with $1 million of federal funds from Economic Development Administration, $700,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds, and over $434,000 from local sources, such as a Department of Environmental Quality grant/loan, former Town Manager Shawn Utt said in 2019.

Written by: Editor on July 15, 2020.

