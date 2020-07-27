Public can remark on VSP accreditation

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Virginia citizens have the opportunity Aug. 3 to comment on Virginia State Police’s accreditation through Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA).

Virginia State Police (VSP) first received national accreditation from CALEA in 1986, making it only the second state law enforcement agency in the nation to receive the honor. The agency has maintained its accredited status since then.

A team of assessors will review VSP in August to determine whether conditions are still being met for reaccreditation. The public is welcome to comment during a 1-4 p.m. public information session held Aug. 3 at www.facebook.com/VirginiaStatePolice.

Reaccreditation is required every four years.

“Accreditation provides both the Department and the public with quality assurance that the Virginia State Police is in step with today’s policing standards and practices,” said VSP superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle. “We welcome the CALEA assessment team and the public’s input concerning this process and our abilities to fulfill our mission to best serve and protect the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Those who desire to comment, but are unable to participate in the public information session, can call toll-free to 1-866-468-4903 between 2 and 4 p.m. Aug. 3, to speak with a member of the assessment team.

Written comments may be submitted to Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155 or via email at calea@calea.org. Be sure to tag emails with the subject line “VSP Public Comment.”

The assessment process ensures VSP regularly reviews all aspects of its operations and is in compliance with law enforcement standards established by the Commission.

