By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County Public Schools is reminding parents that all students scheduled to enter preschool or kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year are required to have a comprehensive physical examination and all required immunizations before they will be allowed to start school.

A letter released Monday addressed the issue.

“We know that COVID-19 pandemic initially interrupted or limited services offered by local health departments and healthcare providers but parents need to make appointment for well –child physicals and immunizations,” the release stated. Planning ahead to complete these state requirements for school enrollment will ensure a smooth and safe start when schools reopen.”

The rule, which is found in 22.1-270, states that, “No pupil shall be admitted for the first time to any public kindergarten or elementary school in a school division unless such pupil shall furnish, prior to admission, (i) a report from a qualified licensed physician, or a licensed nurse practitioner or licensed physician assistant acting under the supervision of a licensed physician, of a comprehensive physical examination of a scope prescribed by the State Health Commissioner performed within the 12 months prior to the date such pupil first enters such public kindergarten or elementary school or (ii) records establishing that such pupil furnished such report upon prior admission to another school or school division and providing the information contained in such report.”

The rule which addresses immunizations, which is 22.1-271.2, states, “No student shall be admitted by a school unless at the time of admission the student or his parent submits documentary proof of immunization to the admitting official of the school or unless the student is exempted from immunization.”

Other required immunizations for school admission include Human Papillomavirus (HPV) for girls entering sixth grade and Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis (Tdap) booster for entry into seventh grade.

These requirements have not been waived and parents are encouraged to make appointments with their health care provider now to avoid the back to school rush.

Parents will be required to provide written documentation of the physical and immunizations to each child’s school on or before the first day of school to be entered into their health records.

Parents should contact the school their student will be attending for more information and available drop off times for the records.

Written by: Editor on July 15, 2020.

