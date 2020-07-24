Police: man jumps train, steals tractor

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Dublin man is alleged to have had a busy morning before being arrested Friday for stealing a farm tractor and jumping a train.

Joshua Rodney Isbill, 28, was arrested after Pulaski police responded to Warden Springs Road for a report of a male wearing blue jeans, but no shirt or shoes having jumped on a train. Before they arrived on scene they were told the suspect and had taken over control of the train’s radio communications system.

However, upon arrival the man, identified as Isbill, was standing on top of the train. Police say they were able to convince him to come down from the train. At that point he was placed under arrest.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned Isbill allegedly had stolen a John Deer tractor from a nearby farm before jumping on the train. The also learned he was wanted by Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office on an assault charge.

Pulaski police say Isbill was charged with grand larceny of the tractor, grand larceny of items stolen from the train, trespassing on a railroad car, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

