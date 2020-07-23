Patricia Inez Aust

On Monday, March 16, 2020, Patricia Inez Aust, 61, of Pulaski passed away at home after a long battle with illness and is reunited with her late husband, Michael Paul Weeks (Richmond); father, Glen Aust (Pulaski); and father and mother-in-law, Paul and Patsy Weeks (Radford).

Patricia leaves behind a large and loving family that includes her mother, Peggy White Aust (Pulaski); brother, Richard Sr. (Betty) Aust (Midlothian); stepson, Matthew (Amity) Beasley (Springfield); stepdaughter, Meredith (Chris) Crookshanks (Christiansburg); 15 nieces and nephews; seven great-nieces and nephews; two step-grandsons; six sisters-in-law/brothers-in-law; and four adopted sisters/very close friends, Kathy (Ed) Holt (Richmond); Dorothy (Bill) Stinchcomb (Christiansburg); Mickey (John) Balconi (Hiwassee); Carolyn (Ernie) Bowen (Richmond) along with numerous other close friends and clients.

Patricia worked for 35 years in various medical practices as a Bookkeeper/Manager before becoming a massage therapist. Patricia’s hands and work helped heal her clients for the past 26 years. She was a member of Associated Bodywork and Massage Professionals and was always learning new techniques for her clients who had special needs or were on Work Compensation due to injury or other illness.

Patricia enjoyed her hobbies, but most of all her passion for making personalized gifts, painting, scrapbooking and decorating various homemade sweets.

Her special places in her heart, where she relaxed, were Nag’s Head, NC, Myrtle Beach, SC, and Claytor Lake, VA.

Patricia was a past Elder of Anderson Memorial Presbyterian Church (Pulaski) and past member of Three Chopt Presbyterian Church (Richmond) where she taught Sunday school, worked with the youth groups and youth choirs.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m. from the Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dwight Haynes and Rev. Lance Huff officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Anderson Memorial Presbyterian Church, (319 Franklin Ave.) or PO Box 2349 Pulaski, VA 24301 or to Chalk Talk, (Rev. Dwight D. Haynes), 4582 Miller Lane, Pulaski, VA 24301.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on July 23, 2020.

