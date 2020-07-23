New Director for VT-Montgomery Executive Airport

The Board of Directors for the Virginia Tech – Montgomery Executive Airport (VTMEA) is pleased to announce that Mr. Keith Holt has been appointed as the new Airport Director. Mr. Holt will assume all responsibilities for airport operations on Monday, July 27, 2020. VTMEA is a regional authority including Virginia Tech, Montgomery County, and the Towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg.

Mr. Holt is taking the reins from retiring Airport Director, Michael St. Jean, who has capably led the airport since 2002 – the actual date of formation of the Regional Authority by act of the Virginia General Assembly. Mr. St. Jean has been directly responsible for a wide variety of airport enhancement projects and initiatives over the last 18 years – perhaps the most notable of which is the current airport extension project that is extending the runway length from 4,539 feet to 5,500 feet.

This airport extension project is transformational in nature, offering the ability to service an increased level of corporate jet aircraft and induce increased economic development investments for the region. The construction of the airport extension will be substantially complete by July 31, 2020, providing immediate use of the full 5,500 feet of runway beginning on August 1, 2020. This “soft opening” will be followed in the coming weeks with a formal Grand Opening once all construction is completed.

Mr. Holt was selected from a large pool of qualified candidates identified by nationally recognized Airport Executive Search Firm, ADK, of Jacksonville, Florida. Mr. Holt has most recently served as the Airport Director for the New River Valley Airport in Dublin, Virginia since 2008. He and his family reside in Blacksburg.

Mr. Holt is enthusiastic to begin working with the Board of Directors, and representative jurisdictions, to advance the airport to the next generation of growth and regional prosperity. He notes, “I am excited for this opportunity to be the next Director of the VTMEA. This airport is an invaluable regional resource with a tremendous history. I look forward to leading the airport into its exciting next phase and beyond.”

VTMEA celebrates the accomplishments of outgoing Director Michael St. Jean, as well as the next chapter of regional success with incoming Director Keith Holt. We also look forward to celebrating the Grand Opening of the airport extension with the broader community in the coming weeks.

