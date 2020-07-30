Nancy Patterson Jones

Nancy Patterson Jones, 89, of Pulaski, passed away Tuesday, July 28th at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born August 31, 1930, in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late John Patterson, Sr., & Zephyr Lovelace Patterson, she was also preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Mary Lovelace. Her husband, Joe Jones, five brothers William Patterson, John Patterson, Maceo Patterson, Vinyard Patterson, Ottaway Patterson, two sisters, Mable Patterson Jenkins, and Margaret Patterson Jacobs, nephew, Howard C. Jenkins, and nieces, Cynthia Patterson Marchbanks, Carol Jean “Ruby” Patterson, Tracy “Birdie” Patterson and Stephanie Rochelle Patterson.

She is survived by caregivers (nieces); Constance Patterson, of Pulaski, and Lisa Patterson of Pulaski; nieces and nephews Brenda (Richard) Adams, of Pulaski, Lynetta (James) Martin of North Carolina; Maceo (Elizabeth) Patterson, of Northern Virginia; April (Corey) Bulls, of North Carolina, Ronald Patterson, of Virginia; and Felecia (Billy) Matthews, of Texas.

A host of great nieces, nephews, and great-great nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, with Reverend Sharon Bowers, and Reverend Eston McLain, officiating. Entombment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Monday at the Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit http://www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on July 30, 2020.

Comments

comments