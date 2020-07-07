N.C. residents arrested in robbery

By MELINDA WILLLIAMS

Two North Carolina residents were arrested Tuesday morning in connection with an armed robbery and abduction that stemmed from an illegal drug transaction, according to Pulaski Police Department.

A press release states Eric Garrand Cherry, 63, of Whitsett, N.C., and Chrisley Ann Adkins-Davis, 40, of Greensboro, N.C., were taken into custody on multiple charges following the alleged incident at Washington Square Apartments.

Police were dispatched to the apartment complex at 10:34 a.m. in reference to suspicious people possibly holding someone at gunpoint. Upon arrival, Cherry and Adkins-Davis were identified as suspects in the case, the press release states.

The release further alleges, “The initial investigation revealed that the robbery and abductions stemmed from an illegal narcotics transaction.”

Cherry is charged with robbery and two counts of abduction. Adkins-Davis is charged with robbery, two counts of abduction, assault and battery, and providing false identification to police.

Both suspects are being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

Police say the investigation is continuing and additional charges are pending.

Anyone having information on the incident is asked to call investigating officer D. Jones at 994-8680.

