By WILLIAM PAINE

MOVA Technologies announced the results of the proof-of-concept testing for the company’s panel-filtration system at a ZOOM video conference that took place Monday morning.

Members of MOVA Technologies were joined by 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith, State Delegate Israel O’Quinn, former Virginia Secretary of Commerce Todd Haymore, Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet and Director of the Southwest Energy Research and Development Authority, Will Payne.

MOVA announced that the Proof of Concept testing, which took place at Virginia Tech’s Advanced Propulsion Power Laboratory, determined that their pollution filtration system was functional. MOVA Technologies developed a panel-bed filtration system based on a design patented by the late Arthur Squires. This successful proof of concept test was key to advancing the project.

“My thought process was, we don’t want to raise $8 to $10 million unless the proof-of-concept worked,” said President and CEO of MOVA Technologies Steve Critchfield. “So, it’s step by step and now that we know that the concept of Arthur’s mechanical devise using sorbents works. Now it’s worth spending the money to customize Arthur’s design to meet the specifications for each different industry and go forward.”

Written by: Editor on July 1, 2020.

