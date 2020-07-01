Memorial Drive gets cosmetic upgrade

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Recent grading along Memorial Drive has some citizens wondering whether the town is on the heels of a new development.

Unfortunately, there is no new business or construction slated for the site, but town officials say the property is getting some upgrades that will make it more cosmetically appealing.

The property in question is along the northeast side of Memorial Drive, between Peppers Ferry Road and Route 11, and across from Memorial Square Shopping Center.

Exiting Town Manager Shawn Utt said Justice Properties, which owns the tract of land in question, is clearing it of overgrowth that has encroached upon the town’s right of way. The cleared property will be planted with grass that town crews will keep mowed.

The work will improve the appearance of the property, Utt said.

According to Utt, Justice Properties is owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

