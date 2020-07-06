Margaret Martin Young

Margaret Martin Young, age 84 of Dublin, known by many as Grandmamma or Mama Young, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Holbert and Ruth Martin and her daughter, Susan Young.

Surviving are loving husband of 68 years Lewis “Grady” Young, sons and daughter-in-law Jerry Young, Richard and Diane Young; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and David Queen; 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters-in-law Gilbert Martin, Robert and Carol Martin, Alvis and Ella Martin, sister and brother-in-law Gladys and Basil Burton and many other surviving family members and close friends.

Margaret Young was a faithful Christian who devoted her life to family and caring for others. She spent many years caring for young children, along with her many grandchildren. She is known best for her cooking and her sweet tea.

The family would like to give special thanks to Candice Draper, Samantha Dalton, Kathy Queen and Jennifer Sherrick for providing care to allow Mama Young to spend her last three months at home.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 8 at 1 p.m. from the Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Don Sizemore officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until the service hour. A private graveside burial will follow the service.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

