Man facing felony in I-81 wreck

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Rural Retreat man is facing seven charges, including felony hit and run, after leaving the scene of a wreck he is alleged to have caused on I-81 Monday.

Virginia State Trooper R.E. Reynolds says Tyler Lee Cleveland, 28, initiated the wreck by causing a backup of traffic on the interstate while turning onto a restricted crossover near Exit 89A in Pulaski County.

Reynolds said no vehicles made contact with Cleveland’s 1995 Chevrolet pickup, but a 2013 Harley Davidson Ultra Limited motorcycle collided with the rear of a 2013 Chevrolet Express van as traffic slowed.

The driver of the van, Larry Brandon Shelley of Tennessee, was not injured. However, the motorcycle operator, Thomas Donlin Anderson, of Maryland, received multiple injuries and was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Anderson was listed in stable condition Tuesday, according to Carilion spokesman Chris Turnbull. Emergency radio traffic at the time of the 11:41 a.m. wreck indicated Anderson sustained a compound fracture to one leg.

Reynolds said a nurse, whose identity was unknown, stopped on the scene to render aid to Anderson pending arrival of emergency services.

A “be on the lookout” was issued for Cleveland’s truck, which was displaying farm use tags. Reynolds said the truck was stopped in Wytheville about 15 minutes later.

Cleveland told authorities he was unaware he had caused the wreck, according to Reynolds.

Cleveland was being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail Tuesday on charges of felony hit and run and misdemeanor counts of driving with a suspended license, failure to report an accident, illegal use of farm use tags, no inspection sticker, no insurance and unauthorized use of a crossover.

According to Wythe County General District Court records, Cleveland has multiple traffic-related convictions.

In February 2019 he was convicted and fined on charges of having improper brakes, failure to yield the right of way, improper registration, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to wear a seat belt.

In June 2019 Cleveland was convicted of operating an uninsured vehicle, driving without a license, having an expired registration and defective equipment. A month later Cleveland was convicted of driving with a suspended license, failure to carry a registration card and driving an unlicensed vehicle.

Finally, Cleveland was convicted in December 2019 on charges of driving without a license, operating an unlicensed vehicle and failure to have vehicle inspected.

An Oct. 20 hearing is set in Pulaski County General District Court for Cleveland’s new charges.

Written by: Editor on July 8, 2020.

Comments

comments