Man faces over two-dozen new charges

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Draper man charged earlier this month with three offenses related to child pornography is now facing more than two-dozen new charges.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, John-Michael Ryan Lynch was arrested Friday on one count of first offense possession of obscene material and 29 counts of possession of child pornography. The offense date for each new charge is Feb. 1, 2018.

The offenses for which Lynch was charged July 2 allegedly occurred Jan. 28 of this year. In that case, Lynch is charged with three counts of possession of child porn and three counts of reproduction of child porn.

Written by: Editor on July 29, 2020.

