Malinda Holland

Malinda Holland was born to Pearl and Lawrence Callaway on September 6, 1936 in Pulaski Virginia . She departed this Earth on July 8, 2020 surrounded by family in Columbia, South Carolina.

She leaves three children Katherine Wilcher of Columbia South Carolina, James Calloway of Atlanta, Georgia and Lawrence Calloway of Columbia, South Carolina. Three sisters Naomi Hunter, Marthellen Callaway and Thelma Augstin, all of Virginia Beach, and one brother Carl Rogers of Pulaski, Virginia. She also leaves behind sons and daughters that she has raised as her own and a host of great and great-grandchildren.

She has touched many lives through the years which cannot be number for your all her family and she will be remembered, missed.

