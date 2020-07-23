Larry Joseph Edwards, Jr.

Larry Joseph Edwards, Jr., 44, of Pulaski, VA passed away July 22, 2020. He was a 1994 graduate of Pulaski County High School. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Joseph Edwards, Sr. and his mother, Cindy Kay Walker Edwards.

Surviving are son Larry Joseph Edwards, III, of Clarksville, TN; daughter Dekota Leigh Jackson, of Clarksville, TN; sisters Becky Oliver, Pulaski, VA and Sara (John) Edwards, of Clarksville, TN; grandmother Mary Walker; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 25, at 2 p.m. from the Peak Creek Mission of Prayer, Case Knife Rd., Pulaski, with Rev. Dale Akers officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on July 23, 2020.

