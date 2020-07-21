June Hawks Goins

On July 18, 2020, June Hawks Goins, of Pulaski (Newbern), Virginia, left for her Eternal Home after a long and blessed life. She was born May 1, 1932, the daughter of the late Reuben and Ethel Martin Hawks. Also preceding her in death were husband, Charles Thompson Goins; daughter, Jennifer June Goins Greer; brother, Reuben Hawks; and sister, Jewel Mosley. Survivors include a son, Christopher Charles Goins, of the home; grandchildren, Charles Levi and Megan Nicole Goins, and Jacob Benjamin Greer; son-in-law, Daniel “Gup” Greer; and many very special nieces, nephews and friends.

June graduated from Galax High School in 1949, later completing a business course through Jefferson School of Commerce. She and her husband moved to Pulaski in 1963 where she accepted a position with Pulaski County Department of Social Services, retiring in 1994 after 25 years of service. Some have said June missed her calling vocationally as her passion was writing. Beginning at age 16 she wrote poetry and prose which she shared with many over the years with some being published. In later years she also wrote a number of gospel songs.

Those who knew June best considered her to be a free spirit whose chief joy was bonding with lovers of God wherever she found them. She will be remembered as composer of the hymn, “Who,” published by the Old School Hymnal Co., Inc., in Atlanta, Georgia; and the author of “Children of Comfort,” a book of poems published in conjunction with The Baptist Witness, of Cincinnati, Ohio.

June will be cremated at her request and her ashes will be placed privately with the remains of her husband at the Southwest Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery in Dublin, Virginia.

We wholeheartedly wish that everyone who knew and loved June could attend the visitation scheduled for Friday, July 24; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we must limit attendance to a very small number of the immediate family.

We are doing our best to honor June’s wishes regarding her service and also keep everyone safe and healthy during this time. We will be streaming a separate online memorial service via Zoom for those who would like to be present and honor her memory. If you would like to attend the Zoom online memorial scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m., please email, celestedevaneaux@gmail.com to have your email address added for a personal Zoom invitation that includes a link to the event. With hope, the world will be a safer place in a year, and we can then have a proper celebration of her life and memory with everyone.

