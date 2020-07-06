Jobless picture improves in May

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, May unemployment figures showed marked improvement over April statistics, according to figures released Wednesday by Virginia Employment Commission.

Pulaski County’s jobless rate dropped by 4.1 percentage points, from 16.8% to 12.7%, between April and May. That means over 13,400 of the county’s estimated labor force of 15,385 people were working when statistics were gathered during the May 10-17 statistical reference week.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on July 6, 2020.

Comments

comments