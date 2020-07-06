By MELINDA WILLIAMS
Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, May unemployment figures showed marked improvement over April statistics, according to figures released Wednesday by Virginia Employment Commission.
Pulaski County’s jobless rate dropped by 4.1 percentage points, from 16.8% to 12.7%, between April and May. That means over 13,400 of the county’s estimated labor force of 15,385 people were working when statistics were gathered during the May 10-17 statistical reference week.
