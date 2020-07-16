James Ralph Lane

James Ralph Lane, Senior Master Sergeant USAF Retired, age 83 of Draper, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on March 17, 1937 in Dublin and was the son of the late James Albert Lane and Lois Turner Lane.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Elizabeth Lane Smith Minnick, and Evelyn Lane Earles.

Ralph is survived by his wife of over 63 years, Janet Bocock Lane of Draper. Also surviving is a sister: Carolyn Lane Kurgan of Pulaski, and a niece, Julie Earles Glass of Charleston, SC., along with brother-in-law Ralph M. Bocock, Jr. of California.

Ralph retired in 1975 from the United States Air Force after serving 21 years all over the world, and returned home to Pulaski County, Virginia. He pursued many interests, gaining skills, knowledge and enjoyment, reflected in his home, yard, and friends.

Graveside funeral services will be held Monday, July 20 at 11 a.m. at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made in Ralph’s memory to a local charity of choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on July 16, 2020.

Comments

comments