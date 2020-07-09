Information sought in Tuesday wreck

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski Police Department is seeking information on a Tuesday night wreck in which a Pulaski man is alleged to have been driving intoxicated.

Officers responded to the wreck with injuries in the 600 block of Mount Olivet Road at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a department press release. During the investigation officers suspected one of the drivers was intoxicated.

As the result of further investigation, Walter Vance Erps, 31, was placed under arrest on charges of driving under the influence and refusing to take a blood-alcohol or breath test, the press release states. Erps has since bonded out of New River Valley Regional Jail.

According to police, Erps was not injured in the wreck, but the other driver was transported to LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski emergency room for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone having information on the crash is urged to contact investigating Officer L. Wilson at 994-8680.

