Hokie Club Pig-Out canceled

The annual Pulaski County Hokie Club Pig-Out to kioff the Virginia Tech football season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This yearly event has been held each year since 1988 and has never been canceled or postponed before now. We encourage our fans to be safe. The next event is the annual golf tournament to be held Sunday, Sept. 27. For more information, contact John Rupe, President of the Pualski County Hokie Club.

Written by: Editor on July 10, 2020.

