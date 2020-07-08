Hodge Insurance takes first in annual golf tournament

For the third year in a row the team from Hodge Insurance turned in the best score at the annual Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Networking on the Green golf tournament. The event, which was held at the Pete Dye River Course in Fairlawn, featured teams from around the area competing for the top spot. This was the 20th year of the event. The team from Hodge Insurance, seen here, consisted of (from left) Zane Lambert, Mike Pickett, Mike Friker, Shari Hodge Fricker and Andrew Crowder (not pictured).

Written by: Editor on July 8, 2020.

