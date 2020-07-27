Griffith receives Democratic nod

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Acting Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin L. Griffith will have the backing of Pulaski County Democratic Party in his bid to secure the seat of top prosecutor in November.

Griffith received the party’s nomination Wednesday. With no other candidates seeking the party’s nomination, a mass meeting scheduled for Aug. 5 has been canceled.

“I am very proud to be nominated and included on this November’s special election ballot. Sharing the same ballot with the election of the President of the United States is something I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Griffith said.

Although Nov. 3 is Election Day nationwide, the race for Commonwealth’s Attorney is considered a special election because it is to fill an unexpired term.

