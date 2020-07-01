Goings on at Claytor Lake State Park

By WILLIAM PAINE

Claytor Lake State Park bustled with activity this past weekend, as all facilities remained open to the public. Beach goers arrived in healthy numbers to enjoy a sunny but hazy Saturday. That giant dust cloud from Africa, which had been forecast, made its presence known by giving a sepia tone glow to the day’s events.

So many beachgoers came to frolic, in fact, that by 2 p.m. Saturday, park rangers barred new entrants to the sands of Claytor, out of social distancing concerns.

Not far offshore, the Claytor Lake Sailing Association held its first Summer Regatta of the season in gusty 15 miles per hour winds emanating from the southwest … which is typical. Not so typical was that the “Committee Boat,” whose crew oversees the race, had engine problems which delayed the start of the regatta until 3 p.m.

When the contest did begin, Josh Carroll crossed the starting line first in his little Zuma class sailboat and maintained the lead throughout, rounding all three buoys in 14.3 minutes. Josh’s wife Jen won the second Spring Regatta June 6. Josh and Jen make a habit out of winning these regattas depending on whose turn it is to watch their toddler. This week it was Jen’s turn.

