Fireworks launch Calfee summer events

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The pandemic put a halt to most Fourth of July activities in Pulaski County this year, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be quite all weekend.

The sparkle and boom of fireworks will light the sky in southeast Pulaski Friday night as Calfee Park Baseball Inc. not only kicks off the holiday, but also a series of summer events slated at the park.

Normally, the Pulaski Yankees baseball season would be underway by now. However, the Appalachian League recently announced an indefinite delay to the season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we continue to await a final decision regarding our 2020 season, we know hosting Minor League Baseball this summer is increasingly unlikely,” Yankees General Manager Betsy Haugh said Monday. As a result, she announced, coed adult softball, sponsored by Collision Plus, will be hosted at the park for six weeks, starting July 20. Admission to the Monday evening games, at 5:30, 6:45 and 8, is free for fans.

Team registration is now open on a first-come, first-served basis. The first six teams with 10- to 14-player rosters that pay the $650 registration fee will be admitted to the league. Since it is a coed league, male and female players must be on the field for each team at all times.

Haugh said the teams are guaranteed to play at least five games, with the top four advancing to an Aug. 31 tournament. For additional rules and registration information, visit pulaskiyankees.net or www.milb.com/pulaski/fans/cpbsoftball.

Calfee Park concession stands, known as “Calf-E’s Kitchen, will serve a limited menu, including beer, during the coed games.

“We remain committed to being a great entertainment venue for our fans, and this softball league is a fun way for us to engage our community this summer,” Haugh added.

Softball and fireworks are not the only entertainment at the park this summer. Haugh released the following preliminary schedule of events, which is subject to change:

July 3: Independence Day fireworks celebration presented by A-1 Heating & Cooling

July 9-12: NET Elite youth baseball tournament

July 13-16: Radford Highlander youth baseball camp

July 17: Movie Night

July 19: First Responders Cookout and fireworks show presented by Shively Electric (open to the public)

July 20: Calfee Park Adult Softball League

July 23: Beach Bash with live music

July 27: Calfee Park Adult Softball League

July 30-Aug. 2: NET Elite youth baseball tournament

Aug. 3-5: Impact Baseball youth tournament

Aug. 7: Jared Stout concert

Aug. 7-9: Radford Highlander team baseball camp

Aug. 10: Calfee Park Adult Softball League

Aug. 11-13: Virginia Cardinals youth baseball tournament

Aug. 14-16: Dynamic Baseball youth tournament

Aug. 15: Second Annual Pulaski Yankees 5K presented by Shelor Toyota

Aug. 17: Calfee Park Adult Softball League

Aug. 20: Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo with One Eyed Jack concert (open to the public)

Aug. 21-23: Radford Highlander team baseball camp

Aug. 24: Calfee Park Adult Softball League

Aug. 28: Movie Night

Aug. 29-30: Radford Highlander prospect camp

Aug. 30: Calfee Park Adult Softball League Tournament

Sept. 6-7: Radford Highlander prospect camp

Sept. 12-13: NET Elite youth baseball tournament

Sept. 19-20: SWVA Elite youth baseball tournament

Oct. 3-4: SWVA Elite youth baseball tournament

Haugh noted event times vary, so fans are urged to visit the Pulaski Yankees Facebook page for specifics, including times and ticketing information. All tickets are General Admission.

