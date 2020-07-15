Fire at ammo plant results in changes

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

A fire occurred at Radford Army Ammunition Plant June 6, 2019, which resulted in injuries to an operator at the plant. Some details about this event and other updates on the arsenal where brought to light at a recently held public information meeting.

An investigation into the fire determined that overheated material spontaneously ignited when the operator pulled it out of a mixer. Exposure to the air is said to have caused the combustion of this material.

The operator suffered minor burns in the incident and three firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion. All of them were released from the hospital the same day.

According to the plant Commander, operational and procedural changes have now been implemented to prevent this from happening in the future with employee training tailored to recognize the specific risks that contributed to the fire.

If similar conditions occur going forward, plant operations will cease, employees will be removed and a response team will be deployed. Maintenance procedures were also modified to reduce risk of propellant heating and additional safety zones were implemented to increase employee protection.

No fires have occurred at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant since these changes were implemented.

“Producing propellant is an inherently dangerous profession and the health and safety of our workers is our top priority,” stated Communications Manager Claire Powell.

Other issues were broached as well, such as the plant’s ongoing efforts to reduce the amount of waste that is disposed of by burning it above ground. This type of waste disposal is considered to be potentially damaging to the environment and the creatures that live within that environment.

According to information provided by the arsenal, above ground burning of waste was reduced by 37% in 2019 and the reduction in burning above ground waste is expected to continue through this year.

Written by: Editor on July 15, 2020.

Comments

comments