Feasibility studied for West Main Street location

By WILLIAM PAINE

willliam.paine@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski based consulting firm Aggregate Capitol recently produced a feasibility study for the Town of Pulaski to consider options for uses of the building located at 37 West Main Street.

Luke Allison and Austin Stromme of Aggregate Capitol were aided in their assessment by the Frazier and Associates architecture firm, as well as a market analysis by VT’s Pigeon Consulting Group, a 2017 consumer survey and Pulaski On Main.

The town of Pulaski commissioned Aggregate Capitol to do this feasibility study for the purpose of applying for a grant from Virginia’s Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). If and when the DHCD approves of the plan, the study will be presented to the town council and investors will be sought to bring the project to fruition.

According to the architect, the building at 37 West Main Street was constructed around the turn of the 20th century and used to be the home of the Carolina Furniture. In more recent years, the 37 West Main housed 1st Pawn, until the West Main Development company bought the building in 2019.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on July 15, 2020.

Comments

comments