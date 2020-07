Elizabeth Scott ‘Betsy’ Bane

Elizabeth Scott “Betsy” Bane, 93, formerly of Pulaski, VA died Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Betsy’s memorial service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM from the Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, VA. A private family burial will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church, 135 Fourth St., NW, Pulaski, VA 24301.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on July 9, 2020.

