Dublin Shoney’s announces temporary closure

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.comc

Diners found out they will have one less option for dining out Tuesday as the Dublin Shoney’s location closed their doors until further notice.

A message posted on the locations Facebook page stated, “This location has shut down until further notice due to the economic situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope that this will not be a long-term situation, and will keep this page updated when we have plans for reopening. Please stay safe and keep our nation in your prayers.”

The chain restaurant closed their doors in late March when the COVID-19 virus first began to become an issue. The stay-at-home orders issued by Governor Ralph Northam effectively shut down most small food establishments for at least a short time. Restaurants who were able to offer curbside or to-go service were able to offer limited service, but those who offered buffet style service were not. Other restaurants were hit hard, some closing their doors for good.

Social media posts by the Dublin restaurant indicate their desire to open again as soon as possible.

Written by: Editor on July 22, 2020.

Comments

comments