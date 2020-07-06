Draper man facing child porn charges

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Draper man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing obscene materials, including child pornography.

New River Valley Regional Jail records show Jon-Michael Ryan Lynch, 34, is charged with three counts each of “reproduce, transmit, sell, etc. child porn” and first offense possession of obscene material.

First offense possession of child porn is a Class 6 felony, carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Lynch’s charges of reproducing, transmitting or selling child porn are unclassified felonies, carrying maximum sentences of 20 years on each count.

Written by: Editor on July 6, 2020.

Comments

comments