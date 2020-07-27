July 24, 2020
Donna Elizabeth Holmes Hodge, 65, of Radford, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph J. Holmes, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Frederick and Myrtle Foster; and nephew, Elliot Dunne.
Survivors include her husband, Carl Hodge; mother, Patsy Holmes; sisters and brothers-in-law, Cynthia Anderson, Selina and Frank Dunne, Beth and James Davis, and Lisa and Joey Sheppard; special cousin, Laura McCoy; and numerous other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Due to the current restrictions of COVID19, services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Parrott Church of God.
The Hodge family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
