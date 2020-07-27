Donna Elizabeth Holmes Hodge

October 28, 1954

July 24, 2020

Donna Elizabeth Holmes Hodge, 65, of Radford, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph J. Holmes, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Frederick and Myrtle Foster; and nephew, Elliot Dunne.

Survivors include her husband, Carl Hodge; mother, Patsy Holmes; sisters and brothers-in-law, Cynthia Anderson, Selina and Frank Dunne, Beth and James Davis, and Lisa and Joey Sheppard; special cousin, Laura McCoy; and numerous other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Due to the current restrictions of COVID19, services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Parrott Church of God.

The Hodge family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

