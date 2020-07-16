Deloris Shanklin Nelson

January 13, 1941 – July 15, 2020

Deloris Shanklin Nelson, 79, of Barren Springs, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born in West Virginia, the daughter of the late Emery and Opal Cross. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil G. Nelson; son, Roger Shanklin; and daughter-in-law, Selena Shanklin.

Survivors include her sons, Randy Shanklin and wife Joy of Pulaski, Robert Shanklin and wife Tamla of Blue Ridge, and Ron Shanklin of Wytheville; grandchildren, Angel Johnson and husband Zack, Derek Shanklin and wife Rachel, Heath Shanklin and wife Cassandra and Chase Shanklin and wife Krista; a great grandson, Jenson Shanklin; brother, Russell Cross; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Bob Tickle; special friends, Bill and Carolyn Hodge; and many other relatives and friends.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Nelson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on July 16, 2020.

Comments

comments