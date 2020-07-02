Dale Carlton Skeens

Dale Carlton Skeens, age 89 of Dublin passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his home.

Born September 9, 1930 in Russell County, Virginia (Lebanon) he was the son of the late Samuel Jefferson Skeens & Mary Fogleman Skeens. His son, Randy Skeens and siblings, Bessie, Stanley, Florence, June, Gaynell, Margaret, Jean & Harry and special stepmother, Sara Skeens also preceded him in death.

Dale retired from Klopman Mills with 39 years of service. He was an accomplished musician, playing bluegrass and old-time country music. He was an excellent mechanic and a Mr. “Fix-it” for his neighborhood. He was a good carpenter, having made a lot of furniture.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years Billie Matheson Skeens, of Dublin; children Linda Skeens, of Blacksburg; Dan Skeens, of Pulaski, and Brian (Angela) Skeens, of Boone, NC; grandson Andrew Skeens; several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law Hubert Matheson and sister-in-law Mary Ann Skeens.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. – Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Chaplain Todd Triplett & Pastor Dennis Jones officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the Funeral Home and ask that visitors do wear masks and maintain social distancing.

The family would like to Thank Good Samaritan Hospice, for their loving care and in lieu of flowers memorials be sent in Dale’s honor to them @ 1160 Moose Drive Christiansburg, VA 24073

