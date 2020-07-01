COVID cases continue steady increase

By DAVID GRAVELY

As most of Virginia moves into Phase 3 Wednesday the Virginia Department of Health continues to report rises in the number of cases of the COVID-19 virus throughout the Commonwealth. While most local areas have been far less impacted than those areas in the eastern portion of the state, some have seen more of the outbreak than others.

Pulaski County, as of Tuesday morning, has recorded 45 cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, seven have required hospitalization and two patients have died. That number, while relatively small compared to others, remains a concern as businesses continue to open and services continue to be restored.

Just one county away in Carroll County there have been 214 cases reported with 18 requiring hospitalization and eight deaths. The City of Galax has also been hard hit, reporting 253 cases with 30 requiring hospitalization and 13 deaths.

On the eastern edge of the county, neighboring Montgomery County has reported 145 cases with 11 hospitalized and two deaths. The City of Radford has reported 11 cases so far with 1 requiring hospital care.

Wythe County has now reported 50 cases with four hospitalized and one death. Floyd County has reported 17 cases with two hospitalized and one death. Giles County has reported 15 cases with one hospitalized. Bland County has been fortunate to only report two cases of the virus.

Many of the locations in the eastern portion of the Commonwealth have continued to report much higher numbers. Fairfax County has been the hardest hit area with 13,850 cases, 1,613 requiring hospital care and 488 deaths. Prince William has reported 7,285 cases with 656 hospitalized and 144 deaths. Virginia Beach, a popular vacation location, has been hit with 1,176 cases, 118 hospitalized and 29 deaths.

To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:

Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are at higher risk of serious illness;

If you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering;

Stay home when you are sick;

Avoid contact with sick people;

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;

If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor;

Practice physical distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public; and

Avoid close contact with crowds of any size, and avoid any crowd of more than 50 people.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information online, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/new-river, www.nrvroadtowellness.com, www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

