By DAVID GRAVELY
As most of Virginia moves into Phase 3 Wednesday the Virginia Department of Health continues to report rises in the number of cases of the COVID-19 virus throughout the Commonwealth. While most local areas have been far less impacted than those areas in the eastern portion of the state, some have seen more of the outbreak than others.
Pulaski County, as of Tuesday morning, has recorded 45 cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, seven have required hospitalization and two patients have died. That number, while relatively small compared to others, remains a concern as businesses continue to open and services continue to be restored.
Just one county away in Carroll County there have been 214 cases reported with 18 requiring hospitalization and eight deaths. The City of Galax has also been hard hit, reporting 253 cases with 30 requiring hospitalization and 13 deaths.
On the eastern edge of the county, neighboring Montgomery County has reported 145 cases with 11 hospitalized and two deaths. The City of Radford has reported 11 cases so far with 1 requiring hospital care.
Wythe County has now reported 50 cases with four hospitalized and one death. Floyd County has reported 17 cases with two hospitalized and one death. Giles County has reported 15 cases with one hospitalized. Bland County has been fortunate to only report two cases of the virus.
Many of the locations in the eastern portion of the Commonwealth have continued to report much higher numbers. Fairfax County has been the hardest hit area with 13,850 cases, 1,613 requiring hospital care and 488 deaths. Prince William has reported 7,285 cases with 656 hospitalized and 144 deaths. Virginia Beach, a popular vacation location, has been hit with 1,176 cases, 118 hospitalized and 29 deaths.
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:
For the most accurate and up-to-date information online, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/new-river, www.nrvroadtowellness.com, www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
