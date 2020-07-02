County sports physicals scheduled for July 15

By DAVID GRAVELY

Pulaski County High School, in conjunction with Lewis Gale Hospital Pulaski, will again be providing sports physicals to Pulaski County Public School students who will be enrolled in the sixth through 12th grades during the 2020-2021 school year.

Each year the school partners with LewisGale-Pulaski Hospital to offer low cost physicals to high school and middle school athletes. Physicians, nurses and other medical workers and volunteers offer their services to the students-athletes of Pulaski County as a way of ensuring the safety and health of all those who participate in sports.

The physicals will take place at PCHS in the Career and Technical Education Building Wednesday, July 15, beginning at 2 p.m. and concluding at 6 p.m. The cost will be $10 each and students should arrive with their Virginia High School League physical form completed and signed by both student and parent/guardian. Parents and Students should complete all of pages 1, 2 and 4 of the VHSL physical form. Physicians will complete page 3 the day of physicals.

Physical forms are available in the front offices of Pulaski County High School, Pulaski Middle School and Dublin Middle School, or can be printed at vhsl.org.

The physicals will be conducted while following CDC and VDH guidelines for social distancing. Students should arrive at specified times, listed below, to prevent overcrowding. Current middle school students should arrive no earlier than 4:30 p.m. to prevent overcrowding and congestion.

The timeline for the day will be as follows:

2 p.m. – Football, golf and volleyball

3 p.m. – Girls basketball, boys basketball, baseball and softball

3:30 p.m. – Wrestling, swim, sideline cheer, competition cheer, boys tennis and girls tennis

4 p.m. – Track (indoor and outdoor) and cross country, girls soccer and boys soccer

4:30 p.m. – All middle school student athletes

Safety and health protocols will be in place for this event to protect everyone involved. Each participant will be screen upon entry. Universal masking will be implemented. Students will need to bring and wear a mask at all times. Participants will be groups and/or seen by team, staggered in blocks, with limited entrance of 10-15 students at a time, based on provider participation. Hand gel and sanitizing wipes for disinfection will be used after each examination.

For more information, contact Pulaski County High School AD Scott Vest at 540-643-0747.

