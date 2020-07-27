County offers grants for youth, business

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pulaski County Board of Supervisors has established three grant programs aimed at helping local childcare centers and small businesses, and to encourage organizations to offer “out of school” activities for youth.

The supervisors established a Childcare Center Emergency Recovery Grant Program and an Emergency “Out of School” Program Grant using $60,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds appropriated to the county. They also created a Small Business Recovery Grant Program with $300,000 from the CARES Act appropriation.

Each youth program has a total of $30,000 to be awarded to successful applicants.

Applications, available online at www.pulaskicounty.org, will be accepted starting Aug. 3 for all three grants. However, businesses that received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds cannot apply for the business grant program until Aug. 10, as priority will be given to businesses that did not receive a PPP loan.

‘Out of School’ grants

Pulaski County Emergency “Out of School” Program Grant will support development and implementation of “safe and affordable” programs that cater to county students’ needs when schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants are available in amounts up to $7,500 to nonprofit and for-profit entities based and operating in the Pulaski County and in operation prior to Feb. 15, 2020. They will be awarded through a competitive selection process.

“A major concern across Virginia is what to do with our children when our workforce returns to work and schools are closed due to compliance with physical distancing mandates put in place as a response to COVID-19,” said County Administrator Jonathan D. Sweet.

“We need our community partners to step up to the challenge and develop new ‘out of school’ programs that will help our Pulaski County families place their kids in a safe environment when school is not an option. This new grant program is designed to assist with filling this need and we trust we will see new programming materialize as a result,” he said.

Supervisors Chairman Joe Guthrie added, “It is important that we think local to solve problems and to do all we can to turn challenges into opportunities using as many of or community partners and resources as possible. The board believes we will get a better product if we challenge our for-profit and nonprofit community to develop new out of school programs to fill the gaps created by the coronavirus and we are committed to making an investment toward jumpstarting and achieving this goal.”

According to the county, physical distancing requirements have proven to be one of the biggest challenges for school systems and are what is driving the modified school schedule.

Currently, the group size limit for children under 4 years old is 12, as long as age-based adult-to-child ratios are met. For children between the ages of four and 13, the limit is 22. However, adults and children must be counted in both limits.

Although groups of children can share the same physical space as long as physical distancing of six feet can be maintained and children do not mix between groups, meeting the distancing requirement is challenging within the schools.

To be considered for an out of school grant, applicants are required to be in good standing with the State Corporation Commission (SCC), be up to date on county taxes and other charges and fees and be willing to attain any required licensures, certifications or approvals prior to beginning their out of school program.

A written proposal describing the planned program must accompany each application. Points will be awarded to applicants to keep the process competitive.

Up to 40 points can be received for demonstrated ability to implement, operate and sustain the program; up to 25 points for the number of children served by program; and up to 35 points for quantity and quality of offerings and services provided to students through the program.

Applications and other forms are available at www.pulaskicounty.org. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31. The program also concludes Aug. 31 or when the $30,000 in available funds is depleted.

Business Recovery grants

Pulaski County Small Business Recovery Grant Program will support local small businesses with recovering from the comprehensive impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and assist with mitigating expenses required by the Commonwealth to reopen and continue operations.

Grants in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 are available through direct application on a first-come, first-served basis for registered small businesses located in Pulaski County. The businesses must have 25 employees or less, be in good standing with the State Corporation Commission (SCC) and be up to date on all Pulaski County taxes, charges and fees.

Priority will be given to small businesses that have not received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds.

“Our small businesses are central to the health and stability of our community and it is necessary that we find creative and meaningful ways to support them through these uncertain times and unpredictable challenges,” County Administrator Jonathan D. Sweet said. “The essence of small business is people. They are owned by people, they employ people and they serve people. So, when we support our small businesses, we are effectively supporting our people right here in the community on so many levels and with a comprehensive return on investment.”

The two-page grant application is simple and is comprised of only nine questions and a written summary of how the applying business has been impacted by COVID-19. Approved expenses that occurred after March 1, 2020, and before Dec. 30, 2020, are items such as rent/mortgage, payroll, employee benefits, reopening costs, utilities, marketing, vendor payments, equipment purchases, personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies, and new software.

A W-9 must be completed and attached to all applications.

“It is important to the Board of Supervisors to dedicate resources to help our small businesses and support the employment, tax base and most importantly the character of our community they represent,” said Joe Guthrie, supervisors chairman. “The funds we invest in our small businesses during this time will come back to the county immeasurably, and will be part of what holds our community together and helps to stabilize our local economy.”

Forms required for the application can be downloaded from the Pulaski County website at www.pulaskicounty.org.

Applications will be accepted on a first-come first-served basis starting on Aug. 3 for those small businesses that have not received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds. All other eligible small businesses that have previously received PPP can begin applying Aug. 10.

The program is funded at a level of $300,000 through a CARES Act appropriation to Pulaski County

The Small Business Recovery Grant Program concludes Dec. 1, 2020 or at when program funds have been depleted.

Childcare center grants

Pulaski County Childcare Center Emergency Recovery Grant Program is designed to help the county’s certified childcare centers recover from COVID-19 pandemic impacts and mitigate expenses from new regulations so they can reopen and continue operations.

“We are finding that childcare centers around Virginia are having an increasingly difficult time reopening and operating because of the spatial restrictions put on them and the limitations brought on by their existing facility’s square footage,” County Administrator Jonathan D. Sweet said.

“Childcare centers are going to need to be creative and resourceful in order to optimize their current space and may ultimately need to find ways to affordably expand their facilities to be able to serve the same number of children and meet the six feet distancing requirement,” he added.

The childcare grant program offers $5,000 to $10,000 grants to county childcare centers in operation prior to Feb. 15, 2020. Eligible centers must meet all state licensures and certifications, be in good standing with the State Corporation Commission (SCC), and be up to date on county taxes and other charges and fees.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Guthrie said, “Childcare centers are critical for a healthy community and provide citizens with access to safe, affordable and developmental care needed for their children. Quality childcare services are important to our workforce, our businesses, our school system and of course our children who receive care, so finding creative ways to assist this important community resource with expanding their capacity has become one of Pulaski County Board of Supervisor’s top priorities.”

The grant application consists of two pages and is simple, according to the county. Applicants must answer six questions and write a summary of how the pandemic has affected their childcare center.

Grant funds can be used for expenses incurred between March 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020, including rent or mortgage, payroll, employee benefits, reopening costs, utilities, marketing, vendor payments, equipment purchases, personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies, and new software.

Applications, available at www.pulaskicounty.org, will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. A W-9 must accompany each application.

The program expires Dec. 1, 2020 or when all funds are depleted. It is funded entirely by the CARES Act appropriation.

The county points out reopening any business under Phase III of the governor’s plan for returning to normal includes properly training staff; establishing policies and procedures; and providing appropriate protective equipment, sanitation and space for physical/social distancing. Meeting distancing requirements has been the biggest challenge for childcare.

According to the county, the group size limit for children under 4 years old is 12 under Phase III — as long as age-based adult-to-child ratios are met. For children between the ages of four and 13, the limit is 22. However, those limits include adults and children.

“Groups of children may share the same physical space (e.g., classroom, gymnasium) so long as physical distancing of six feet can be maintained and children do not mix between groups. The six feet distance requirement is primarily what is limiting the number of children that can be served within the existing square footage of childcare facilities,” explains a press release from the county.

